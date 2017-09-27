Thursday is 'Bus to Work Day' in Boulder

Bus to Work Day is Thursday, September 28. (Photo: RTD Denver)

BOULDER, COLO. - The City of Boulder is hosting it's 2nd annual Bus to Work Day on Thursday, September 28.

All RTD local bus routes, including the HOP bus, will offer free rides all day within the city of Boulder, thanks to a partnership between the City of Boulder and Google.

The day aims to celebrate those who ride the bus and the communities in which they travel.

Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and Superior are joining Boulder this year in participating in the festivities.

As a bonus for bus riders, ten breakfast stations will be set up from 7 to 9 a.m. across Boulder, Superior, Louisville, Lafayette and Longmont. For a map of breakfast stations with free food, giveaways and fun, visit: http://bit.ly/2wk2uyg.

Riding the bus is a stress-free way to commute, it gives your car a break and reduces vehicle emissions, says the City of Boulder.

RTD encourages weary first-time bus riders to give it a try and has produced a video to show how easy it is to hop on the bus.



