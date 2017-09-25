Tips for heating your home safely

With the arrival of fall, there are important things to remember to stay safe when heating your home. (Photo: Denis Doyle, 2014 Getty Images)

As cooler weather arrives, the risk of home heating fires increases.

The U.S. Fire Administration says more home fires occur in the winter months than any other time of year. These fires cause an annual average of 155 deaths, 625 injuries and $351 in property loss, according to FEMA.

Following these tips can help to prevent home heating fires:

Furnace

Have your furnace inspected each year

Keep anything that can burn away from your furnace

Fireplace

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping

Never burn paper in your fireplace

Extinguish the fire before going to sleep or leaving your home

Place ashes in metal container with a lid, outside, at least 3 feet from your home

Space Heater

Keep anything than can burn (bedding, clothing, curtains) at least 3 feet away from the heater

Make sure your heater has automatic shut-off (in case it tips over)

Turn off heaters when you go to bed or leave the room

Plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never an extension cord or power strip

Only use heaters from a recognized testing laboratory

Wood Stove

Keep anything than can burn at least 3 feet away from the wood stove

Do not burn paper in your wood stove

Extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving home

Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional

Kerosene Heater

Only use heaters from a recognized testing laboratory

Make sure your heater has automatic shut-off (in case it tips over)

Refuel your cooled heater outside

