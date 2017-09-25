Tips for heating your home safely

As cooler weather arrives, the risk of home heating fires increases.
The U.S. Fire Administration says more home fires occur in the winter months than any other time of year. These fires cause an annual average of 155 deaths, 625 injuries and $351 in property loss, according to FEMA.
Following these tips can help to prevent home heating fires:
Furnace
- Have your furnace inspected each year
- Keep anything that can burn away from your furnace
Fireplace
- Keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping
- Never burn paper in your fireplace
- Extinguish the fire before going to sleep or leaving your home
- Place ashes in metal container with a lid, outside, at least 3 feet from your home
Space Heater
- Keep anything than can burn (bedding, clothing, curtains) at least 3 feet away from the heater
- Make sure your heater has automatic shut-off (in case it tips over)
- Turn off heaters when you go to bed or leave the room
- Plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never an extension cord or power strip
- Only use heaters from a recognized testing laboratory
Wood Stove
- Keep anything than can burn at least 3 feet away from the wood stove
- Do not burn paper in your wood stove
- Extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving home
- Have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional
Kerosene Heater
- Only use heaters from a recognized testing laboratory
- Make sure your heater has automatic shut-off (in case it tips over)
- Refuel your cooled heater outside
