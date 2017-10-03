Tips to winterize your plumbing

October is the time to winterize your pipes. (Photo: Michael Regan, 2010 Getty Images)

KUSA - With cold temperatures arriving, now is the time to winterize your pipes and sprinkler systems. Taking the proper steps to protect your pipes now can help you avoid costly repair bills later.

Here are several tips for winterizing your pipes and sprinkler systems:

Wrap your pipes with a layer of insulation to protect from freezing as a first line of defense (check your local hardware store for a variety of pipe wraps).



Take special care to wrap pipes in cold areas such as sheds, basements and outdoor sprinkler cabinets.



Disconnect and store garden hoses.



Drain and blow out your sprinkler system, using a professional company if you need help.



Allow warmth to reach areas more susceptible to freezing such as stairwells, entry lobbies and attics.



Fix or fill cracks in the exterior or your home or basement with caulk or insulation.



Caulk and seal areas around basement windows and vents.



Seal off crawl spaces and vents with large pieces of cardboard.



Have your fire suppression sprinkler system checked by a professional to check for susceptible areas.



When temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, allow faucets along exterior walls to drip steadily in order to eliminate pressure that can exist if a pipe begins to freeze.



When temperatures fall, open sink-based cabinet doors to allow heat to reach your pipes.



Seal areas around your garage door with insulation or padding.



If you leave town for an extended period of time, leave your thermometer set to at least 55 degrees.



Make sure everyone in your household knows where the water shutoff valve is located.

Winterize your pipes properly to ensure you have a fun and safe winter season!



© 2017 KUSA-TV