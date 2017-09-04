T.J. Ward: Broncos were 'completely unprofessional'

T.J. Ward speaks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers media on Monday, September 4, 2017. (Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA - Newly-signed Buccaneer safety T.J. Ward spoke to the media in Tampa Bay on Monday.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled that situation,” Ward said about the Denver Broncos.

“I mean, you could have let me know what was going on,” Ward said. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way. I think they just handled it completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”

Ward was released by the Broncos after spending 3 years on the team. Ward signed a 1-year, $5 million deal to play for Tampa Bay. He was to be paid $4.5 million from the Broncos this season.

