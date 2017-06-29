Toddler falls out three-story apartment window in Thornton

A toddler reportedly fell out of a three-story apartment window Thursday afternoon and police are investigating the incident, authorities say.

According to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department, a 2-and-a-half-year-old fell out of an apartment window at 101 E. 88th Avenue - Building D. The child was taken to a local hospital, but no further information has been provided as of this writing.

