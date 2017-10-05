Tourniquet training can save lives in an emergency situation

Applying a tourniquet (Photo: Chris Hansen/9NEWS)

KUSA - Following the mass shootings in Orlando and Las Vegas, a pair of Colorado hospitals are offering training designed to educate potential bystanders on how to assist gunshot victims with such simple devices as tourniquets and bandages.

As 9Wants to Know investigative reporter Chris Vanderveen has documented, at least a half-dozen Colorado police officers said their lives were saved through the use of a tourniquet.

Once thought to be potentially harmful to limbs, tourniquets are now widely accepted as life-saving devices. A person with a survivable wound to a leg or arm can die from blood loss in less than five minutes.

On Saturday, St. Anthony Hospital Trauma Services will conduct training known as “Stop the Bleed.”

“The program is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives,” Centura Health said in a news release.

Denver Health will offer “Stop the Bleeding” the week of Oct. 23.

Denver Health Paramedic Division is offering these hour-and-15-minute courses every day, from Oct. 23 through Oct. 27, from 5 to 6:15 p.m., at the Rita Bass Trauma EMS Education Institute at 190 W 6th Ave. Attendees will need to preregister through this link: https://www.denverhealthparamedics.org/education/community-education-ebp/community-education/bleeding-control-tourniquet-training.

