Trail Ridge Road closure impacts Grand Lake tourism

(Photo: Matt Renoux)

GRAND LAKE - At the Sagebrush restaurant in downtown Grand Lake, owner David Freeman’s much needed summer business is starting to get busy.

“It’s our bread and butter,” Freeman said.

Memorial Day parades have brought many people to town, but he says business is far from what it should be for the holiday weekend.

“Specially the lunch. Traffic, people coming over from Estes, it’s been slow the last couple of weeks,” Freeman said.

He says it’s all because snow has kept Highway 34 along Trail Ridge Road from opening for the season.

The 48 mile stretch of road links Estes Park and Grand Lake through the Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Not like past Memorial Day weekends when Trail Ridge opens and the flood gates open,” Freeman said.

Trail Ridge Road can bring more than three million people to the park during the summer months.

“Once Trail Ridge opens you really see the difference,” Freeman said.

Freeman says at his restaurant, sales this past weekend were off by 25 percent, but down the street at Quaker Gift Shop owner, Steve Kudron, says they haven’t noticed much of a change.

Kudron says with boating and camping people already have a lot to do around town.

“’Grand Lake has turned into an outdoor playground,” Kudron said.

Still, Freeman says he wants that road to open and the thousands of tourists it brings to arrive soon.

“Hopefully it’s open next week,” he said.

Freeman plans to add more tables and change the layout of this restaurant to tap into that big summer market.

