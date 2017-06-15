1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Sheridan Blvd

WHEAT RIDGE - A man is dead after a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a Honda sedan Thursday morning.
Denver Police say the crash happened just after 8:15 a.m. at Sheridan Boulevard and 33rd Avenue.
The driver of the sedan died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Denver Health with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Sheridan Boulevard remains closed in both directions from 32nd to 35 avenues.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs