1 dead, Fort Collins on accident alert due to ice

File photo of any icy roadway. (Photo: Noel Brennan/9NEWS)

FORT COLLINS - Freezing rain created extremely hazardous driving conditions late Wednesday afternoon, causing a fatality along U.S.Highway 287 near Livermore.

Fort Collins police issued an accident alert shortly after 5 p.m. The alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Accident alert means if you are involved in a crash that doesn't involve injury, drugs or alcohol, to simply report to the police services building within four days.

A person was killed in a head-on collision near U.S. 287 and Owl Canyon Road (County Road 72), according to scanner reports. Scanner reports indicated four others were transported to the hospital from the crash, which closed U.S. 287 in both directions.

CDOT issued a warning late Wednesday saying the storm was moving faster than expected and warned about its potential to impact the Thursday morning commute. Drivers are also being told to stay off the roads if icy conditions exist, but if you must go out make sure to slow down and use caution.

