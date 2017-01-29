1 killed, 3 injured in Denver crash

Crash scene (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - One person died and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Denver Saturday afternoon.

A car and SUV were involved, but Denver Police haven't released much about what led up the crash.

The wreck closed the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue for about two hours.

The conditions of the three other people injured are unknown at this time.



