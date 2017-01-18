2 dead after car crashes into Bear Creek

EVERGREEN - Two people have died after the vehicle they were in veered off the road and into Bear Creek on Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a swift water rescue at 37134 Colorado Highway 74 – along Bear Creek Road in Evergreen after a passerby reported seeing a car in the creek.

Emergency responders arrived to find two people dead inside a 2015 Volkswagen.

Evergreen Fire Rescue believes the car may have been in the water for several hours.

The crash closed Highway 74 in both directions between Evergreen and Morrison while crews worked to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Details surrounding the crash are under investigation.

