2.4 million will head through DIA for the holidays

Denver International Airport (Photo: Courtesy DIA)

Maybe you're one of millions who will attempt to get somewhere via Denver International Airport this week.

Heath Montgomery with DIA says we're already into the two-week busy period, which will last through January 2.

Officials expect 1.19 million people will fly from Dec. 20-26, and that number climbs to 1.22 million from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. Those 2.4 million people should make the airport 10 percent busier than last Christmas, but about the same as Thanksgiving of this year.

DIA staff will help TSA manage security lines. You may remember that lines were hours long after the holidays last year.

And for all you lucky travelers flying on Dec. 23, that should be the busiest day. Of course, people who travel on holidays like Christmas and New Year's Day will have the best luck.

If that's not too many numbers already, wrap your head around this: DIA expects they'll reach another record this year. They think 57 or 58 million people will have gone through DIA in 2016, by year's end. The 55th million passenger went through the airport a few weeks ago but unfortunately there's no way of knowing who that person is.

A record-breaking 54 million flew in and out of DIA in 2015.

By the way, get to the airport early. You know that, but it's a good reminder. And Montgomery says don't wrap your presents ahead of time, especially if it's a carry-on. You'll likely watch TSA agents unwrap them.

You can check the status of security wait times and the parking lots on the airport's homepage.

Luckily, weather shouldn't be too much of a hassle for travelers this week. Temperatures will be mild through Saturday, with just small chance of snow by Christmas Sunday.

