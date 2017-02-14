After 'black eye' from December snowstorm, Frontier Airlines details changes for future bad weather

Wayward baggage belonging to Frontier Airlines passengers piled up at DIA during December's snowstorm. (Photo: ADAM VANCE | KUSA-9NEWS, DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines plummeted to the bottom of national airline rankings in on-time arrivals, complaint percentage and lengthy tarmac delays in December — the result, the Denver-based carrier says, of a Dec. 16 snowstorm that led the Denver-based carrier to make changes in how it plans for and handles major weather issues.

Its on-time arrival percentage fell from 87.5 percent in November— fourth among the country’s 12 major airlines — to 62.4 percent in December, by far the worst performance among the carriers, according to the monthly Air Travel Consumer Report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Largely due to that, the rate of passenger complaints made to the DOT about Frontier jumped to 31.29 per 100,000 enplanements — an eye-popping statistic six times higher than the airline’s complaint percentage in December 2015 and more than eight times higher than the December 2016 rate of Spirit Airlines, which finished next-to-last in the category.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.