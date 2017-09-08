Airline flying from DIA to Nebraska, Kansas will stop Denver service

(Photo: COURTESY OF DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Alaska-based airline that announced it was filing for bankruptcy protection last month will stop flying out of Denver International Airport on Sunday.

PenAir, which announced in August that it was closing its Denver hub, provides DIA service to Liberal and Dodge City, Kansas and North Platte, Kearney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Since announcing its bankruptcy last month, the airline said it was losing pilots and unable to continue to serve Denver.

"As a result of our pilot resignations (totaling 17 pilot departures to date), it will be physically impossible for PenAir to continue to operate the Nebraska/Kansas flights beyond September 10," the airline said.

