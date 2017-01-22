KUSA
Close

Ground stop lifted after United computer issues

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 7:15 PM. MST January 22, 2017

KUSA - Technical problems for United Airlines temporarily grounded all of the airline's domestic flights on Sunday evening.

The airline tweeted an hour after they announced the ground stop saying it had been lifted, and they're working to get customers in the air. 

Denver International Airport posted a passenger advisory on its website and tweeted just before 6 p.m. MST.

DIA’s website is showing dozens of arrival and departure delays for United flights. 

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories