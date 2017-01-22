A United Airlines logo is seen behind the ticket counter at Chicago's O'Hare airport on August 13, 2013. (Photo: MIRA OBERMAN, 2013 AFP)

KUSA - Technical problems for United Airlines temporarily grounded all of the airline's domestic flights on Sunday evening.

The airline tweeted an hour after they announced the ground stop saying it had been lifted, and they're working to get customers in the air.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Denver International Airport posted a passenger advisory on its website and tweeted just before 6 p.m. MST.

DIA’s website is showing dozens of arrival and departure delays for United flights.

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request.

(© 2017 KUSA)