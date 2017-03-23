An inside look at how United Airlines will cope with severe summer weather in Denver, other hubs

United Airlines' network operations center inside Chicago's Willis Tower is where the carrier monitors weather nationwide. (Photo: LEWIS LAZARE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Diverted flight. The term sends chills down the spines of veteran air travelers who may have been aboard a flight forced to divert because of weather. When flights are diverted, travel can quickly become a big headache.

Which is why I was more than a little shook-up Wednesday when I departed the Weather Summit in Chicago that United Airlines convenes semi-annually. Flight diversions, needless to say, were a major topic of discussion at the summit, which I was exclusively invited to attend.

The good news that came out of the summit is that United has things pretty well under control on the weather front at its hometown hub at O'Hare. The carrier has recently begun incorporating the Rockford, Illinois, airport more fully into its core group of airports that can handle flights diverted from O'Hare. Other key airports ready to receive United's diverted flights include Grand Rapids, Michigan; Milwaukee; and Indianapolis.

But because Rockford is closer, United now can quickly dispatch support equipment and personal to that airport if they are needed to help handle a particularly large number of diversions that might involve longer ground time.

