Breckenridge transportation hits 10 million

Trying to get around Breckenridge? Take the bus! (Photo: KUSA)

BRECKENRIDGE - Cruising the streets of Breckenridge, bus drivers like Mary Kay have been on a roll this past year,

The free ride bus fleet that’s located in the small ski town saw more than 800,000 riders last year.

Stevie Keilholtz has been riding buses in the city nearly every day since 1997, including a very special day this week when he became the 10 millionth person on a Breckenridge bus over the past 20 years.

The wheels on the bus go round and round and we're live this morning @9NEWS talking big rider numbers in Breckenridge, #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/DKMEZu0wRs — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) January 25, 2017

“They had a little party at Breck Station and gave me a big cookie,” Keiholtz said.

Kim Dykstra with the town of Breckenridge says that 10 million number will be matched even faster in years to come with another 1 million people expected to ride in 2017 alone.

“Transit riding is up and that’s really what we want to see,” said Dykstra.

The uptick is thanks in part to paid parking that has put people further from Breckenridge, and then bused into town by drivers like Kay.

