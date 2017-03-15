Car crashes into Highlands Ranch home

A car crashed into a home in Douglas County Wednesday morning. (Photo: DC Sheriff)

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Investigators are looking into what caused a car to crash into a Highlands Ranch home Wednesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at about 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wynterbrook Drive.

It appears that the car damaged the home's attached garage. No one was injured, and DCSO says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

A building inspector has been called to the scene.

— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 15, 2017

