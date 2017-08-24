CDOT picks a partner to build, operate $1.2 billion I-70 project

Scenes from 46th Avenue, under the I-70 viaduct, which CDOT plans to tear down (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - State transportation officials have chosen a team led by Kiewit Infrastructure Group Inc. to do the estimated $1.2 billion reconstruction and expansion of I-70 across north Denver, between I-25 and Chambers Road.

Kiewit is part of the employee-owned construction company based in Omaha, Neb., and the North American arm of Paris-based Meridiam, a global investor in infrastructure.

The Kiewit-Meridiam team beat out three other competing teams for the public-private partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation. The agency’s 11 commissioners, who are appointed by the governor, must approve the contract for the Central 70 project.

The announcement ends two years of work CDOT has done with four competing teams of bidders.

“We have a team that’s outperformed in every area and that’s Kiewit-Meridiam. That’s the team that we’re recommending,” CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt told the Denver Business Journal this morning.

