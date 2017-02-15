CDOT removes icy dangers along mountain passes

A worker removes harzardous ice formations along US 550 Red Mountain Pass. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - In warmer weather, workers from the Colorado Department of Transportation perform rock mitigation to keep the roadways safe.

When it's really cold, they're out knocking down potentially hazardous ice formations. CDOT posted a picture of those formations along US 550 Red Mountain Pass on its Facebook page.

A Ridgway patrol member is standing near blocks of ice, with some pieces weighing upwards of 600 pounds according to CDOT.

Workers shut down the road and then use blasting to remove the huge icicles. Crews then clear them away using heavy equipment.

