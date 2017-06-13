Colfax resurfacing starts this week

KUSA - CDOT will try to make driving on Colfax Blvd. in Jefferson County a little easier.

Starting this week, crews will be making repairs and improvements on Colfax between I-70 and Cole Blvd. and from Simms St. to Kipling St.

The project costs $2.9 million and will shut down one or two lanes, depending on the time of day.

CDOT says normal work hours at the project will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. They will also work overnight, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

