Colorado Hyperloop: More than just a pipe dream?

Hyperloop One The Hyperloop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada, is seen in this file photo. CDOT has entered a partnership with Hyperloop One to further study the feasibility of a route in Colorado. (Photo: Courtesy of Hyperloop One)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It sounds as far-fetched as flying cars.

Imagine zipping across Colorado in a levitating pod that can reach speeds of 700 mph. You could travel from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs in less than 20 minutes and be at the airport in no time.

The reality is closer than you might think, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is taking the possibility of the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop very seriously.

CDOT is planning to spend the next nine months crunching the numbers to determine what it might take to bring the futuristic technology to Colorado after partnering with Hyperloop One — one of the companies racing to develop the super-spee

The proposed Rocky Mountain Hyperloop — which would be centered at Denver International Airport and stretch to Fort Collins; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Pueblo; and Vail — carries a hefty $24 billion price tag. CDOT estimated it would need an initial investment of $3 billion just to get the first stretch from Greeley to DIA completed.

