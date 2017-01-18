Crash sends vehicle into Lakewood pond

KUSA
Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 8:32 AM. MST January 18, 2017

LAKEWOOD - Authorities are working to gather more details after a rear-end crash sent a vehicle into a Lakewood pond on Wednesday morning.

West Metro Fire says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Kipling Street, just south of Hampden Avenue.

Luckily, that's near West Metro Fire Station 10, where crews were able to quickly respond. 

No one was injured in the crash.

