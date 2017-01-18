Crash sends vehicle into Lakewood pond

LAKEWOOD - Authorities are working to gather more details after a rear-end crash sent a vehicle into a Lakewood pond on Wednesday morning.
West Metro Fire says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Kipling Street, just south of Hampden Avenue.
Rear end crash pushes vehicle into pond near our Station 10 on Kipling just south of Hampden. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/WbQ5QAtIwe— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 18, 2017
Luckily, that's near West Metro Fire Station 10, where crews were able to quickly respond.
No one was injured in the crash.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs