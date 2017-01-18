Crash sends vehicle into Lakewood pond

A rear-end crash pushed this truck into a pond off Kipling just south of Hampden in Lakewood (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD - Authorities are working to gather more details after a rear-end crash sent a vehicle into a Lakewood pond on Wednesday morning.

West Metro Fire says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Kipling Street, just south of Hampden Avenue.

Rear end crash pushes vehicle into pond near our Station 10 on Kipling just south of Hampden. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/WbQ5QAtIwe — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 18, 2017

Luckily, that's near West Metro Fire Station 10, where crews were able to quickly respond.

No one was injured in the crash.

