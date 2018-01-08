(Photo: Denver Water)

KUSA - As soon as snow starts to fall in Colorado, CDOT drops sand on the state's roads and highways. Have you ever wondered where all that sand comes from? Well wonder no more.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews have removed 640,000 pounds - or 320 tons - of sand from a pond along the Fraser River.

The pond was rebuilt in 2011 to trap traction sand that washes down mountain roads during the spring runoff.

The removal of sand from the pond has become an annual routine. According to Denver Water, the sand is not good for aquatic habitat, nor the pipes at water facilities downstream.

The diversion pond is located in Grand County across from the Mary Jane entrance to Winter Park Ski Resort.

