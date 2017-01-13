Deadly crash causes delays south of Denver

A deadly crash is causing traffic delays south of Denver on Friday. (Photo: SKY9)

KUSA – A deadly crash is causing extensive delays on Interstate 25 south of Denver early Friday evening.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what led up to the crash, but Colorado State Patrol says two vehicles were involved and at least one person has died.

Initial reports indicate the possibility that one driver may have been crossing the interstate to use an emergency turn around the median, CSP said.

One lane of traffic is blocked in both directions of I-25 near Tomah Road, bringing traffic to a crawl.

Major delays on I-25 south of Castle Rock after a fatal crash. (Photo: SKY9)

CSP Castle Rocks suggests taking an alternate route, like Highway 83, while crews work to reopen the road.

If you are coming north on I25 out of Monument expect major delays. Left lane shut down for crash in the median at MP175 N. of Tomah Rd. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 13, 2017

