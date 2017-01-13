KUSA
Close

Deadly crash causes delays south of Denver

9NEWS at 5 p.m. 1/13/17.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 5:38 PM. MST January 13, 2017

KUSA – A deadly crash is causing extensive delays on Interstate 25 south of Denver early Friday evening. 

It’s unclear at this time exactly what led up to the crash, but Colorado State Patrol says two vehicles were involved and at least one person has died.

Initial reports indicate the possibility that one driver may have been crossing the interstate to use an emergency turn around the median, CSP said. 

One lane of traffic is blocked in both directions of I-25 near Tomah Road, bringing traffic to a crawl. 

CSP Castle Rocks suggests taking an alternate route, like Highway 83, while crews work to reopen the road.

(© 2017 KUSA)


