Delta outage delays flights at DIA

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 6:45 PM. MST January 29, 2017

DENVER - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Denver International Airport.

Social media lit up at about 6 p.m. Sunday with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

Delta flights at DIA are seeing delays up to 90 minutes. Those traveling with Delta are urged to check their flight status ahead of time. 

In a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

