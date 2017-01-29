Delta outage delays flights at DIA

Delta is experiencing technical issues that are delaying flights in Denver Sunday evening. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Denver International Airport.

Social media lit up at about 6 p.m. Sunday with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

Delta flights at DIA are seeing delays up to 90 minutes. Those traveling with Delta are urged to check their flight status ahead of time.

Delta flights are experiencing a technical issue that may cause some delays, but flights are still moving. Check w/Delta for changes — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 30, 2017

In a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)