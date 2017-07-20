Denver lands nonstop flight to Paris

The Eiffel Tower. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver will get its first-ever nonstop flight to Paris, airport officials announced today.

Norwegian Air will begin offering nonstop service from Denver to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport beginning April 9, 2018.

The new service will operate on Mondays and Fridays, arriving at DIA at 6:15 p.m. and departing at 8:15 p.m.

The announcement came a day after the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved an offer of as much as $500,000 in incentives to aid Denver officials in landing a nonstop flight to a European destination that they said would create an economic impact of some $12 million annually.

At the time, officials did not identify the new destination or the airline involved.

