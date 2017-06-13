Denver will get year-round United Airlines service to Hawaii's Big Island, Maui, Kauai

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines is going big to Hawaii. Denver International Airport's biggest airline says that starting Dec. 20, United is adding 11 additional flights between the mainland United States and the island state -- including more service from Denver.

The increase in service will — overnight — make United the carrier offering the most flights between the continent and Hawaii.

United's hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco remain the largest gateways for passengers transiting to Hawaii from elsewhere in the country. But with the additional service coming in December, Denver also will become an important transit hub for passengers headed to Hawaii.

Noted Jake Cefolia, United's vice president of sales: "As we celebrate our 70th anniversary in Hawaii this year, today's announcement carries a very special significance for our customers. Our customers have asked for more ways to get to Hawaii, and by adding these flights we are thrilled to make Hawaii more accessible than ever for our customers traveling from the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and West Coast regions.

