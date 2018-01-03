DIA expects to shatter passenger record with 2017 traffic

(Photo: Denver International Airport)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport officials say they expect 2017 passenger traffic to shatter previous records.

They're estimating 61 million passengers used the airport last year, shattering the previous record in 2016 of 58.3 million passengers. Final traffic numbers aren't expected until next month, they said.

"July marked the busiest month in Denver aviation history with more than 5.8 million passengers. In total, 76 of the airport’s top 100 busiest days ever were set in 2017. And, on May 26, 2017, DEN celebrated its 1 billionth passenger," the airport said in a statement.

Last year, DIA moved forward on its project to revamp its 1.5 million-square-foot Jeppesen Terminal, and also announced a $1.5 billion plan to add gates on its concourses to handle extra traffic.

Denver Business Journal

