DIA lands nonstop flight to Switzerland

Aerial view of Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo: ALEKSANDARGEORGIEV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new nonstop flight will connect the Rocky Mountains to the Alps, beginning next summer.

Denver and officials from low-cost Swiss airline Edelweiss announced Wednesday that the company will fly directly from Denver to Zurich twice a week, beginning on June 4. Switzerland’s largest city will be the 21st international destination with a nonstop connection to Denver, and the flight is the third new international addition to DIA’s portfolio announced in just the past three months.

Edelweiss is a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines and a member of the Lufthansa Group. Its 10-plane fleet flies to 61 cities in 28 countries, and travelers leaving Denver will be able to use Zurich as a destination or a jumping-off point for much of Europe.

“Both Denver and Zurich offer stunning natural vistas and recreational opportunities, they have thriving economies and rank among the most innovative cities in the world,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “This flight not only underscores Denver’s position as a global city but will create nearly 200 new jobs, further strengthening our regional economy.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sMFbuu

