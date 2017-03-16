DIA shows up strong in 'best airport' rankings

Denver International Airport is the nation's second-best airport and the 28th-best airport in the world, according to new rankings. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport is the nation's second-best airport and the 28th-best airport in the world, according to new rankings.

Air travelers voted and at the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Singapore Changi Airport was voted the world's best airport for the fifth straight year.

DIA was voted the fourth-best regional airport in the world, behind only airports in Centrair Nagoya (Japan), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, and Hamburg.

On the list of the world's best airports, DIA was voted No. 28, the same position it held last year. In 2015, DIA ranked No. 33 on the list.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mNcxI7

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)