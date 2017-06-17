DUI crackdown across Colorado this weekend

(Photo: KUSA FILE PHOTO)

KUSA - Agencies around Colorado are ramping up patrols this weekend in an effort to catch drunk drivers.

From June 16 through June 26, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are conducting their Heat is On Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period.

They say June, July and August recorded the highest number of monthly road fatalities involving impaired drivers last year.

“Historically, summer in Colorado is marked by an increase in impaired driving arrests,” Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT said in a release. “Working with CSP and law enforcement partners, our goal is to keep Coloradans safe by removing impaired drivers and eliminating alcohol-related deaths on our roads this summer.”

Drivers can expect to see additional patrols, checkpoints and extra officers on the road looking for impaired drivers. A total of 83 different law enforcement agencies in Colorado are participating.

The Heat is On enforcement is expected to return again from June 30 to July 5.

