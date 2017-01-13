Expect weekend traffic and packed resorts

You can expect delays while heading up to the mountains this weekend. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Some Colorado ski areas are on pace for a record month when it comes to snow.

All the fresh powder has made this holiday weekend a dream for those wanting to get to a ski resort.

But before people can enjoy what mother nature keeps sending our way, they are going to have to deal with traffic and delays.

“We expect that this could be record weekend for traffic,” Amy Ford, Communication Director for CDOT said.

Ford says this is something they have been keeping a close eye on.

“Obviously, the snow is epic up in the mountains and we know a lot of people will be traveling on the holiday.”

Because this three-day weekend follows a number of storms, CDOT will have plenty of crews out and about.

“Over the last week, we have a lot that we have done with avalanche mitigation. They will continue to do that if necessary to make sure the roads are protected,” Ford said.

Workers at A-Basin say they have had more snow so far this January than in the past two Januaries combined -- so they too are prepared.

”When we got that 30 inches in a few days, our patrollers were out here performing avalanche mitigation in the ski area and we were rocking and rolling ready to go for all the powder hounds out there in Colorado,” Adrienne Saia Isaac with A-basin said.

Director of Communication at Winter Park Steve Hurlbert says 40 inches of snow has hit the ground in his area this week.

“We figure that is going to inspire a lot of people to head to the hills and ski,” Hurlbert said.

CDOT is also trying to help reduce the amount of people on I-70.

“Use the express lane,” Ford said. “Again, that helps make sure that everyone can travel as best they can really as you're coming eastbound from Empire through Idaho Springs.”

The toll lane will be open and CDOT is working on opening some of the other short cuts including Loveland Pass, but CDOT says those closures are due to avalanche danger.

