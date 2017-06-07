Fort Collins officially rolls ahead with Sunday bus service

A MAX bus makes a stop at the Downtown Transit Center in Fort Collins on Tuesday. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins is rolling ahead with 365-day bus service.

The City Council on Tuesday approved additional funding for Transfort, the city-owned and operated transit system, to provide service on Sundays and holidays.

Regular Sunday service will be a first in the 41-year history of Transfort. It has provided occasional service on the popular MAX route for special events.

The option for service approved by council includes MAX and five supporting routes beginning in August. Other options proposed by city staff would have offered fewer routes at lower costs.

