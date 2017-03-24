Frontier Airlines expanding nonstop service to St. Louis

Frontier Airlines flies Airbus A319, A320 and A321 passenger jets. (Photo: FRONTIER AIRLINES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Frontier Airlines is adding a second daily flight this summer between Denver International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The second flight, beginning June 5, is scheduled on a 180-seat, A-320 aircraft.

Frontier currently offers daily roundtrip service on a 230-seat, A-321 aircraft.

The airline’s new daily roundtrip will add over 4,600 seats each way per month between Denver and St. Louis, officials said.

