Frontier cancels flights ahead of winter storm

A Frontier Airlines jet in motion at Denver International Airport (Photo: FRONTIER AIRLINES)

DENVER - Frontier Airlines is learning from last month’s travel troubles by canceling flights based off the forecast for this week’s upcoming storm.

More than 20 flights into or out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday have been canceled so far.

A storm that dumped more snow on the city than expected last month led to the cancelation of more than 450 flights, complaints of missing baggage, and hours-long delays on the tarmac.

Those traveling over the next two days are being allowed waivers to make itinerary changes. The airline says travel must be completed by January 7, 2017.

Check out the full list of current cancelations here: https://www.flyfrontier.com/alert/

