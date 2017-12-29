High winds restrict travel to semis on I-25 and I-70 through mountain corridor

CDOT camera, Eisenhower Tunnels, 6:19 a.m., 12/29/17.

Near 90 mile-per-hour wind gusts have already closed sections of Colorado's two major interstates to semi truck traffic.

According to CDOT, Interstate 25 is closed to light high profile vehicles from the Colorado state line to Wheatland, Wyoming due to high winds.

Wheatland is about 70 miles north of Cheyenne.

Interstate 70 is also closed to light high profile vehicles from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Denver/C-470 (milemarkers 215-259).

A light high profile vehicle is an empty, commercial semi-truck, according to CDOT.

Passenger vehicles can still travel freely along the highways, but should be aware of the windy conditions.

Wind gusts in excess of 75 mph can be expected in wind prone areas, with some gusts near 90 mph over places such as Berthoud Pass, the I-70 corridor near Georgetown, and higher ridges in the foothills west of Boulder, CDOT advised Friday morning.

Winds will create hazardous and difficult driving conditions especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Strong winds will also cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities in exposed areas.

The high wind warning for I-70 stretches from Vail to Denver C-470 (milemarkers 175-259), but travel is only restricted beginning at the Eisenhower tunnel.

We will update this story as often as we can on Friday. For a list of all road closures and advisories, visit CDOTs website.

