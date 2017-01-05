Highway 50 closure means Monarch Mountain closes too

Despite getting 19 inches of fresh powder, Monarch Mountain was closed on Thursday. (Photo: Monarch Mountain)

KUSA – Skiers and snowboarders looking to revel in the fresh powder that has fallen at Monarch Mountain will have to wait another day.

All of the recent snow shut down Highway 50 Thursday morning. Crews from Monarch Mountain Ski Patrol and CDOT conducted avalanche mitigation work in the area throughout much of the day.

19 inches have already fallen at the mountain over the last 24-hours. Even more is expected come down over the next day.

But those itching to hit the slopes won't have to wait much longer. The mountain is expected to reopen on Friday.

Get the latest announcements from Monarch Mountain here: http://bit.ly/2hY4XcN

(© 2017 KUSA)