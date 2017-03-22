Hotel guests see cancellations, rate hikes ahead of solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man shot and killed outside Centennial business
-
KUSA Breaking News
-
Tragedy in London
-
Veteran's wife concerned about treatment
-
Target set to revamp stores
-
Daybreak Denver hosting morning rave
-
The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever
-
Wednesday morning weather
-
Police: Hit-and-run victim had amnesia
-
Wednesday afternoon forecast
More Stories
-
Hotel guests see cancellations, rate hikes ahead of…Mar 22, 2017, 9:50 p.m.
-
Smile: A simple request from the Colorado man who…Mar 22, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
Teens fall while climbing at Red RocksMar 22, 2017, 10:19 p.m.