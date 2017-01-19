How do downtown Denver commuters get to work?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If commuters have access to mass transit — via a free or subsidized pass, or a new train line — they’ll use it, according to the results of an annual survey of thousands of people who commute to work in downtown Denver.

The survey, done for the Downtown Denver Partnership and released Thursday, was conducted in September and early October of 2016 and involved 7,547 responses, or about 6.1 percent of the total employee population in downtown Denver.

If commuters have access to mass transit — via a free or subsidized pass, or a new train line — they’ll use it, according to the results of an annual survey of thousands of people who commute to work in downtown Denver.

The survey, done for the Downtown Denver Partnership and released Thursday, was conducted in September and early October of 2016 and involved 7,547 responses, or about 6.1 percent of the total employee population in downtown Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2k8wpa0

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)