I70 closed west of Denver due to crashes

KUSA - Interstate 70 was closed Thursday afternoon due to several spun out vehicles and crashes according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

It was closed at mile marker 259 near Morrison.

The city of Boulder is on accident due to a large number of crashes there. Boulder Canyon is closed due to multiple accidents according to the sheriff's office.

Northbound Colorado 93 is also closed from Golden due to multiple slide offs and crashes according to Colorado State Patrol.

