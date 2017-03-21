Is TSA PreCheck worth it anymore? Survey finds flier frustration

TSAPreCheck at airports is a growing focus of frustration for many air travelers. (Photo: ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Airports can be frustrating places. And in a new survey of both business and leisure travelers out today, airline and airport data provider OAG has pinpointed some of the major sources of that frustration for both frequent and infrequent travelers.

One of the principal frustrations? What OAG is calling the "TSA PreCheck Conundrum." The survey summary alludes to the long lines that have clogged security checkpoints at many airports over the past 18 months.

But in an unintended irony, the lines at PreCheck in many instances are growing longer than those in the general Transportation Security Administration checkpoint lines, according to OAG.

That's because many travelers are now taking the time — and paying the fee — to enroll in TSA PreCheck, which allows travelers to pass through security without removing belts and shoes or placing computers and toiletries in bins for inspection.

