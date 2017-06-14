Long-awaited testing of RTD train to Arvada, Wheat Ridge is set to resume

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Testing of trains on RTD’s G Line between downtown Denver and Arvada and Wheat Ridge will resume Wednesday — one week after Colorado authorities gave their permission.

RTD has not run tests on the not-yet-operational commuter-rail line since last August, when the Federal Railroad Administration ordered it to halt testing because of issues with the operation of gates at street crossings.

The Regional Transportation District said today that “the initial phase of testing on the G Line will be limited, with only a few test trains running Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number of trains and frequency will increase as testing progresses toward the fully published G Line schedule,” RTD said.

RTD didn’t indicate when the G Line will begin carrying passengers. A link on the press release leads to the G Line page, which states, “We have not announced a date for the G Line opening pending further progress on the University of Colorado A Line” between Denver Union Station and the airport.

