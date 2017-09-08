More millennial women traveling solo

More young adults are taking trips on their own, and women are increasingly booking solo vacations.

Bankrate personal finance expert Sarah Berger, who is behind The Cashlorette blog, surveyed millennials about traveling on their own. Overall, 58 percent said they would travel alone, and 26 percent already have. Among women, 26 percent have already taken trips by themselves, and 27 percent would consider doing so in the future.

Fall months are considered “shoulder season” for travel, according to The Cashlorette, meaning there are flight and hotel deals to regions that still have long daylight hours and good weather, such as San Diego.

A survey from Booking.com showed 72 percent of American women have traveled alone. Businesses and startups are noticing the trend and catering to this growing customer base.

