Nonstop to London: Another airline launches direct flight from DIA

United Airlines flight. (Photo: BEN NELMS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines will launch a daily nonstop flight between Denver International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport beginning March 24, 2018.

United — DIA's largest carrier — will join British Airways in flying the route nonstop.

The seasonal flight will run through Oct. 26, 2018 and will operate each year during the summer traveling months, the airline said.

Steve Jaquith, vice president of Chicago-based United's (NYSE: UAL) Denver hub, touted the airlines' role in helping Denver become an "essential hub connecting business and leisure travelers to destinations around the globe."

"Our new service to London will provide more customers with convenient one-stop opportunities from markets that are served only through Denver, and we’re excited to bring this new service to the Mile High City," Jaquith said.

