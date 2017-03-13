Northeast blizzard affecting DIA flights

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

DENVER - Denver International Airport says a ferocious snowstorm that slammed the northeast Monday is starting to affect flights.

In a tweet Monday morning, DIA said to check your flight status if you’re heading to the northeast.



Weather in the northeast is beginning to affect flights in Denver. Check your flight status if you are headed to the East Coast. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2017

Nationwide, more than 1,200 flights have been cancelled due to the storm, according to FlightAware.com.

Thirteen of those cancelled flights were at DIA. There were 217 cancelled flights out of Chicago-O’Hare International airport, FlightAware said.

Almost all of the flights canceled at DIA were headed to the East Coast. You can see those flights here: http://bit.ly/2mBU6Gm

The blizzard could blast the East Coast with up to 18 inches of snow – and winds capable of disrupting power, closing schools and creating travel chaos.

If you're headed out of DIA through Wednesday, check your flight status before you leave by going to: www.flydenver.com.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2017 KUSA-TV