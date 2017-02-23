Norwegian's $65 fares to Europe: What's the catch?

A file photo taken on July 17, 2009 shows a Boeing 737-800 of Low-cost airline Norwegian flying near Oslo airport in Gardermoen. (Photo: AFP, 2012 AFP)

USA TODAY - Norwegian Air stole headlines Thursday morning when it rolled out $65 one-way fares from three Northeast airports to Europe.

The jaw-dropping fares are among the lowest fares across the Atlantic in recent memory, just a fraction of what tickets have typically cost for flights from the U.S. to Europe. Norwegian goes so far as to call them the "cheapest trans-Atlantic flights" ever.

So, what’s the catch?

For starters, the $65 one-way prices are “introductory” fares – special prices that the airline has rolled out to help generate buzz about new service it’s launching from New York and New England.

"That’s how we do it, instead of spending huge amounts on marketing,” Lars Sande, Norwegian’s SVP of Sales, said in a phone interview with Today in the Sky. “People really pay attention and then you get the word of mouth for people to try your product.”

However, fliers booking those fares will pay more unless they’re traveling only with a small carry-on and selecting the most basic of itineraries.

That’s because Norwegian flies under an "ultra-low cost model" in which it advertises low base fares but charges extra for a bevy of add-on items.

To get a sense of what that means for a traveler hoping to get to Europe for the advertised one-way fare, I went through a one-way booking for an itinerary from Newburgh to, Edinburgh, Scotland . I snagged the $65 fare, but my total price more than doubled once I was done selecting extra add-ons.

Scroll down to see how those extra charges can quickly add up.

Fare ($65)

I was able to find a $65 one-way fare and I booked it with no problem.

However, that $65 ticket came with several restrictions. It entitled me only to a carry-on that could fit under the seat in front of me, meaning I’d have to pack extraordinarily light for a trip to Europe. That fare type – dubbed “Lowfare” by Norwegian – also did not permit an advance seat assignment or include meal service for the roughly six-hour flight.

To get those options included, I could have paid $70 more for Norwegian’s “Lowfare+” fare type. That fare -- a total of $135 -- included not only meals and seat assignments, but also the ability to check one bag weighing less than 45 pounds.

I declined to pay the higher fare.

Checked baggage (+ $45)

While completing my itinerary, Norwegian showed me the option to pay for checked luggage. Since I can’t stow carry-ons in the overhead bins for the $65 fare, this seems like a needed expense. The cost to check one bag: $45 one way.



Food (declined)

Selecting meal service for the six-hour flight cost $30. A variety of options were presented, but I declined to select the $30 option. Norwegian said cold snacks would be available to purchase on board, and I figured I could do without prepared food on an overnight flight to Europe.

Seats (+$30)

Though I declined to pay the higher fare that included an advance seat assignment, I did jump at the chance to pay $30 to secure an extra legroom seat at the bulkhead in the front of the aircraft. It is an overnight trans-Atlantic flight, after all, and the idea of being cramped in a middle seat was unappealing enough to get me to shell out some extra money.

For those considering paying for both meal service and a seat, it’s worth noting that my combined cost for those would have cost just a bit more than the difference between the “Lowfare” and “Lowfare+” fare types -- and the Lowfare+ ticket comes with a checked baggage option.

Total cost ($140)

Let’s be clear about one thing: $140 one-way is still an incredibly low fare to pay for a flight from the U.S. to Europe. But it is more than double the advertised $65 fare. I clearly could have survived without choosing the more spacious bulkhead seat, but it’s hard to see how I could have avoided paying extra for luggage. I tend to pack light, but I don’t think I could pull off even a short trip to Europe with only a carry-on that fits under the seat in front of me.

Return costs

While Norwegian's $65 fares to Europe include taxes, the advertised return fares do not and are higher. How much higher depends on the route.

As of early Thursday, return flights from Ireland and Northern Ireland were running for $80 to $100 one way. That's slightly higher, but those prices still represent a great bargain. At the introductory fares, tickets from those destinations could still run less than $150 round-trip.

It’s a different story for Scotland, though, where the United Kingdom’s “Air Passenger Duty” adds considerably more in taxes. With that included, return flights from Scotland to U.S. were starting at about $226 one way.

Regular fares

The $65 fares are intended to be introductory, but Norwegian says they won’t jump much higher for its flights from Newburgh, Providence and Hartford, Conn. The carrier’s lowest fares will start at $99 one way to Europe and at either €99 or £99 for the return U.S. flights.

