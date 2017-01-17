Plane at DIA swept for security threat

A United Airlines logo is seen behind the ticket counter at Chicago's O'Hare airport on August 13, 2013. (Photo: MIRA OBERMAN, 2013 AFP)

KUSA - A security sweep of a United Airlines plane that landed at Denver International Airport Monday evening turned up nothing.

United flight 231 was on its way from San Diego to Denver when the pilot radioed a possible security threat. A DIA spokesman could not elaborate on the nature of it.

The Airbus A-320 landed safely just after 9 p.m. and parked in a remote area of the airport property.

A man claiming to be a passenger on the flight said passengers were told as the plane was landing that there was a "credible threat to the aircraft." Richard Smerker tweeted that the crew said passengers should not stand up, or they would be considered a threat.

Smerker tweeted that a number of emergency vehicles and K-9s were onhand as passengers departed the airplane and boarded shuttle buses. Officers asked if anyone found notes onboard, but no one on Smerker's bus said they had.

United confirms nothing was found on board the plane, and the airline can't speak to the reason for the concern in the first place.

