RTD bus and truck collide in central Denver

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:00 PM. MST January 03, 2017

DENVER - Two people were taken to the hospital after an RTD bus and a truck collided in central Denver Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 8th Avenue and York Street—between Congress Park and Cheesman Park—just before 9 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash, but it appears the bus traveled into a nearby yard after the collision.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Denver Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

RTD says no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

