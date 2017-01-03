RTD bus and truck collide in central Denver

RTD bus crash at 8th and York (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Two people were taken to the hospital after an RTD bus and a truck collided in central Denver Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 8th Avenue and York Street—between Congress Park and Cheesman Park—just before 9 p.m.

The @DenverPolice is working a bus crash at 8th and York. #9News pic.twitter.com/jr9t2tGXLO — Adam Vance 9News (@AdamVance9News) January 4, 2017

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash, but it appears the bus traveled into a nearby yard after the collision.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Denver Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

RTD says no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

