RTD gets more time to fix crossing gates on DIA, Westminster rail lines

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Federal railroad officials on Wednesday granted the Regional Transportation District and its private contractor another waiver to keep the A and B commuter rail lines operating.

The existing waiver was set to expire on Saturday, Feb. 4. The new waiver will expire on April 30.

RTD and the contractor Denver Transit Partners need the waiver from federal regulators to operate the trains that carry thousands of people a day while the two entities work on fixing stubborn computer glitches that control crossing gates at intersections along the lines.

The Federal Railroad Administration also has required flaggers be posted at the crossing gates to protect drivers and pedestrians from the passing trains since before the A Line opened on April 22.

